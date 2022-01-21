Grand River Dam Authority may be in federal violation over flooding

MIAMI, Okla. — City complaints over flooding and Grand Lake are getting new life thanks to a federal court ruling.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, must reconsider issues in the City of Miami.

City leaders had complained that the Grand River Dam Authority, or GRDA, has caused flooding in violation of its federal license to operate.

FERC had initally decided the GRDA had not violated that license, but the judges now say the commission must reconsider the complaint with a more thorough analysis.

Miami leaders are also concerned the issue could grow, since the GRDA is asking to raise lake levels in its current license renewal.