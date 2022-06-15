GROVE, Okla. – Grand Lake’s entertainment jewel, Shangri-La Resort, took home a coveted Redbud Award on Tuesday evening.

The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort, one of the many attractions at Shangri-La, landed the “Outstanding Attraction” award during the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association ceremony.

The RedBud Awards is the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry. The awards recognize Oklahoma’s top tourism attractions, events, programs and organizations for outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism industry.

“It was quite the accomplishment,” said Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce president. “We are very pleased they (Anchor)came out on top.”

The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort is a state-of-the-art recreational experience.

There were 37 awards given in 17 categories. All entries were evaluated by a slate of tourism professionals on specific criteria including customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness, media relations, variety of audiences reached, value and overall creativity.

“This year’s RedBud Award submissions were highly competitive,” said Debra Bailey, OTIA President and CEO in a prepared statement. “With travel picking back up, each submission is an example of why Oklahoma is a perfect travel destination and we are thrilled to be honoring these entries.”

With a nautical-themed backdrop visitors to the Anchor can experience virtual reality games, golf and shooting simulators, arcade games, pool table, ping pong tables, outdoor basketball and volleyball courts and Mini-Fenway Park replica offering Wiffle ball.