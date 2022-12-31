GROVE, Okla. – A longtime area Baptist pastor is celebrating a milestone birthday today.

The family of Rev. Gerald Dyer is hosting a 90th birthday celebration today at 2 p.m. at the Baptist Village Honey Creek Community Room in Grove.

Rev. Dyer was born on Dec. 31, 1932, in Broken Arrow. He later served in the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Alabama where he was called to preach. Rev. Dyer answered the call and moved to Inola where he founded Gregory Baptist Church.

In 1959, he married Barbara, and during his 29 years of pastoral ministry, he pastored eight churches in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

“He is an encourager,” said John Crowley, a retired Baptist minister. “He is a solid believer that cares for people.”

Prior to his retirement in 1999, Dyer worked as Director of Missions for the Northeast Baptist Association for 15 years. He served as interim pastor at seven area Baptist churches and was a mentor to many pastors and church leaders since retiring.

The couple has three sons, Steve, Danny and Marty, seven grandchildren, and a multitude of great-grandchildren.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to Gerald Dyer at 153 Ingram Rd, Grove, OK 74344.