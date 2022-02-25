GROVE, Okla. – The oldest and largest boat membership organization profiled Grand Lake as one of its top choices for boating,

Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees is “a sparking gem” in the “forested foothills of the Ozark Mountain Range” according to Boat Owners Association of the United States, BoatUS.

“This is quite an honor,” said Debbie Bottoroff, Grove city manager. “Grand Lake residents know how fortunate we are to have Grand Lake.”

Over 1,300 miles of shoreline surround Grand Lake. The 46,500 water acres has 18 marinas and launch ramps and is home to largemouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass, white bass, blue catfish, channel catfish, flathead catfish, black crappie, white crappie, paddlefish, and bluegill sunfish.

Some of the scenic views of Grand Lake’s shoreline are museums, state parks, waterfront resorts, and secluded coves,” according to the association.

If fishing isn’t your sport, boaters can be seen with high-powered cameras photographing eagles or during migration – pelicans and ducks.

“Not only does the city welcome the tourism dollars, but Grove welcomes the tourists,” Bottorroff said.

Keli Clark, Oklahoma State Parks program officer is featured on the organization’s website.

“Fishermen flock to the coves for great bass action; families take the kids out to the coves and unroll their gigantic floating mats; pontoons are popular to gather family, friends, and food; personal watercraft fly through the air hopping the wakes. It’s fun to watch,” Clark said.

The magazine’s other lake destinations include Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada; Lake George, New York; Inland Waterway, Michigan; Lake Chelan, Washington; Fontana Lake, North Carolina; Flathead Lake, Montana; Lake Powell, Arizona/Utah and Lake Murray, South Carolina.

For more information on BoatUs click here.