JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial.

Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect.

The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The infant’s weight dropped from 8 pounds, 14 ounces at birth to 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was described as “ashen, malnourished, lethargic, and dehydrated,” when it was admitted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, in Aug. 2019, the affidavit states.

The infant was placed into state custody because the child “was deprived of nutrition” and the parents “are unable or unwilling to provide proper nutrition,” the affidavit states.

The child’s mother, Sandy Jeanette Gaston, 34, of Grove, was also charged with child neglect. She pleaded guilty in Feb. 2021 and received a 20-year suspended sentence except for 60 days which was served in the Delaware County jail on weekends.

Barfield and Gaston blamed each other for the infant’s medical condition.

Barfield told investigators Gaston “had missed WIC appointments and doctor appointments because he had to buy formula and food for the family out of his own money he worked for,” the affidavit states.

A motion to revoke Gaston’s suspended sentence was filed in April after she failed to serve her jail sentence and the financial obligations associated with her plea. She is scheduled to be admitted to a treatment center, online records show.

Prosecutor David Ball could not comment on the status of Gaston’s other children citing confidentiality but did say there were safe.

Sandy Gaston/Delaware County Sheriff’s Department

Hospital records show a nurse “had to continue to prompt mom (Gaston) to feed” the infant overnight and Gaston “required constant monitoring and prompting from medical staff to adequately feed” the infant, the affidavit states.

The infant was to be seen by a physician at two weeks, two months, four months, six months, nine months, and then a year. The parents failed to take the infant in for the first two routine appointments, the affidavit states.

Barfield is free on $5,000 bail, court records show.