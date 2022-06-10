GRAND LAKE – Grand Lake has something for everyone this weekend.

Grove is kicking off the summer with the “Toes in the Grand” festival. The three-day festival features music, food, boat racing, helicopter rides, and a firework display.

Also, this weekend, the American Heritage Festival and National Fiddling contest is showcasing the talent that appeals to all ages.

For tourists visiting Grove, Har-Ber Village is hosting an ice cream workshop beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

In nearby Ottawa County, O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals Monster Trucks starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

The 11th annual Commerce Days is from 5 to 11 p.m. at Commerce High School and the community of Fairland is hosting a “Hot Rods in the Park and Strawberry Festival” held at the community’s park, located three blocks south of State Highway 60.

The award presentation is set for 2 p.m.

The family-owned and operated; Creation Safari Wildlife Park in Wyandotte is open on Saturday. The park is home to over 200 animals, ranging from farm animals to endangered species. The park also offers a petting zoo.