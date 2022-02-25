GROVE, Okla. – The Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees Boat and Sport Show sets sail next weekend at the Grove Civic Center.

The 4-day show starts March 3 with new boats, boating accessories, electronics, and dock services.

Surrounded by over 1,300 miles of shoreline, Grand Lake is often referred to as a hidden jewel in northeast Oklahoma.

Experts will be on hand discussing boating safety, financing, insurance, boat repair, maintenance, outboard, and inboard engines.

Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on March 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 6.

Tickets are only $4 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted free.