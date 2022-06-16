GROVE, Okla. — Grove Regional Airport is updating its obsolete weather systems with an updated system, said Lisa Jewett, airport manager on Thursday.

The Automated Weather Observation Station is 25 years old and would not give ceiling and wind readings when a pilot used “Instrument Flight Rules” for landing, Jewett said.

“That reading is critical for larger jets and medical helicopters,” Jewett said.

Jewett said the $230,000 grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration will allow them to replace the vintage system with a state-of-the-art system.

The new system should be in place by August or September, she said. The City of Grove will pay a matching five percent of the grant, Jewett said.

“Typically, a system lasts between 10 to 12 years,” Jewett said. “Our system continued to work well for years.”

The Grand Lake airport sees between 12 to 15 airplanes a day during the summer months, she said.