Granby dog pound garage sale proceeds will contribute towards new dog pound building

GRANBY, Mo. — The Granby community comes together to help animals in need.

Volunteers at the Granby dog pound hosted a garage sale for their dogs Saturday.

They sold different items with the proceeds going towards building a new dog pound.

Their current facility is dated and in need of various repairs.

Program organizers hope those who make it out to the garage sale shop with the animals in mind.

Stacy Jones, volunteer, says, “Animals [are] something that I’m very passionate about. So this is just so awesome that everyone is coming together to try to help.”

The goal is to raise $5,000 to go towards a new building.