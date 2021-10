JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is bringing the community together for some Fall fun.

Grace Baptist Church in Joplin held their first annual block party Sunday.

There was food, bounce houses and plenty of games for the whole family to enjoy.

Pastor Brad Wieneke says Grace Baptist has previously held Faith in the Field events at local parks, but the focus this year is on the local neighborhood.

Later in the afternoon, the event wrapped up with a Trunk or Treat.