Governor Parson tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the Governor’s office, he and his wife have both tested positive.
“All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice. As a precautionary measure, the Governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results,” a statement says.
The release says Gov. Parson feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the First Lady has mild symptoms.
Hello friends, I wanted to share a quick update with you about how I am doing. pic.twitter.com/qVNN5YvpJW— First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) September 23, 2020
“During this time, Governor Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor’s Mansion without interruption,” the statement says.
Gov. Parson was tested after Teresa displayed symptoms.