Governor Mike Parson honors 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year

Local News

by: Karis K. Gamble

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson honored a Missouri Teacher for his creative ways of virtually teaching during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Parson recognized 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year Darrion Cockrell, known as “Mr. DC.”

Cockrell is a physical education teacher at Lindbergh Schools’ Crestwood Elementary School and was “selected by a committee of his peers and education partners across the state.”

Parson says Cockrell created fun, instructional, and high-energy videos from his basement to help students stay motivated and active during remote learning.

Cockrell also provided five to thirty-minute exercise sessions for his students where he shared inspiring messages and provided opportunities for families to work out together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories