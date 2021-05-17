Governor Kelly declares state of emergency because of flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for flooding that started over the weekend.

The action authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in counties that meet certain criteria.

“We urge residents to be aware of their safety,” Kelly said in a statement. “Flood waters can be deceptive. Although people often think of tornadoes as the big destructive force of nature in Kansas, floods can be just as damaging, if not more so. Floods affect many, many square miles, destroying or damaging roads, bridges, power lines and other vital infrastructure. I am signing this declaration to help these county governments quickly restore infrastructure and get things back to normal for their citizens.”

To check on road conditions in Kansas, visit KanDrive.org. The website also lets you click on highway cameras.