Governer Kevin Stitt names new commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department Of Health has been named by governor Kevin Stitt.

Gary Cox brings in wealth of expertise from serving in the public health field for about 40 years.

Most recently, he held the position of Executive Director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

With this new role, Cox hopes to help improve the quality of life for Oklahomans with his initiatives and strategies in the industry.

Some of the services Cox will be overseeing include: the state’s community health, family health services, and prevention and preparedness programs.

To officially assume the the position, Cox will have to be confirmed by the senate.