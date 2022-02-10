JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Governor is back on campus in Joplin, talking to educators about future options for workforce development.

Mike Parson took part in the roundtable discussion at Missouri Southern State University.

Much of the conversation focused on potential projects at both MSSU and Crowder College that could help residents get the training they need for high demand jobs.

The Governor pointed out there are 119,000 job openings throughout the state right now.

“That’s why we’ve got to keep building the workforce – if we’re going to expand and do better Joplin’s going to grow, this side of the state’s going to grow. You’ve got to have the workers here to do that,” said Gov. Parson.

The roundtable also discussed big capital improvement projects the Governor wants to see happen on campus, including a Health Science Innovation Center at MSSU and a Transportation Technology building at Crowder.