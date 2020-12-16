Gov. Parson says Missouri is on track with the state vaccine plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri Governor Mike Parson said that the state is on track with the vaccine plan during a press conference Wednesday.

“We have been preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine for many months now, and everything has gone according to our state vaccine plan,” Governor Parson said. “Hospital administrators, health care workers, and Missourians from across the state have expressed how thankful they are that a vaccine is here and see these first shipments as a sign of hope for the future.”

Governor Parson shared that the 21 initial vaccination sites in the state have received almost all 51,675 doses of the first Pfizer vaccine shipment and expect to receive another shipment to more vaccination sites next week. He also said that Missouri could receive its first shipment of 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week if approved by the FDA.

“The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline caregivers is a significant milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial shipment was distributed rapidly, and health care workers began receiving vaccinations Monday,” said Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn.

Parson also updated which health care systems in the state will have more hospital staff members with the help of company Vizient.

A press release states, six Missouri health care systems are currently participating in the 12-week partnership, including SSM Health in St. Louis and Jefferson City, St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MOSAIC Life Care, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, BJC Healthcare, and CoxHealth.

A total of 117 health care workers are set to come to Missouri:

20 Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurses

18 Medical-Surgical Registered Nurses

13 Telemetry Registered Nurses

50 Respiratory Therapists

16 Certified Nurses Aids or Patient Care Technicians

Another 42 offers are pending with staffing agencies and contract employees. The first group of staff will start on Monday, December 21.

“Although we have had some great news in Missouri this week, the fight is not over. Prevention will continue to be critically important, especially over the holidays,” Governor Parson said. “We must continue to be responsible, change our behavior, and take precautions to slow the spread. This, along with the vaccine, is how we will overcome COVID-19.”