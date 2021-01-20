Gov. Parson is activating the Missouri National Guard to help with administering COVID-19 vaccines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard will work together to distribute vaccines across the state.
In a press conference Wednesday, Parson said there will be a mass vaccination team assigned to each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol regions.
“Each team will have the capability to administer as many as 2,500 doses per day,” Gov. Parson tweeted.
Parson says the National Guard has already begun the process of securing vaccination sites and will start administering them by the end of the month.
Gov. Parson also tweeted that the state has administered over 265,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
This is a developing story.