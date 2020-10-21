Gov. Parson announces special session to provide a budget for COVID-19 related issues

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a former sheriff running for reelection on a law-and-order platform against Nicole Galloway, Missouri’s state auditor. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) – Governor Mike Parson announced during a press conference Wednesday he is calling a special session two days after the November election.

The special session will be on a supplemental budget bill. The session will start Thursday, November 5th.

A press release says the supplemental budget will provide access to CARES Act funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Governor Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”

The budget contains funding for several agencies: