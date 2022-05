KANSAS — More than $7,000,000 in grant money is going towards improving transportation in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly announced 11 projects benefitting from the cost-share program.

In Fort Scott, $949,000 will go towards the installation of sidewalks from 6th Street to Main and down Horton Street towards Fort Scott Community College.

It will also help with a road widening and resurfacing project on Horton Street.