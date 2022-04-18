PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State students who aren’t food insecure are helping out the ones who are.

Fraternities and sororities on campus recently held a competition to see which one could collect the most amount of food.

Eva Sager with Campus Activities says what they received came at just the right time — because shelves inside the Gorilla Pantry were getting empty.

“Our fraternity and sorority life community collected over 2,000 items as part of a competition during Greek Games,” said Eva Sager, Campus Activities Associate Director

Sager says any student, staff, or faculty member who needs food is welcome to come in and get what they need. She says the demand has increased a lot recently — which she attributes to rising student population and the ever increasing cost of food.