FORT SCOTT, Ks. — People had the chance for their voices to be heard Sunday afternoon in Fort Scott.



The Gordon Parks Museum welcomed the community to an open mic event as part of its Black History Month celebration.



They were joined by the creative team behind the documentary Many Fires This Time: We The 100 Million.



The movie explores the economic insecurity one in three Americans face and the communities activists across the country represent.



“The movie has really been about voices of everyday folks across the country who live in circumstances that are not highlighted, or featured on the evening news as anything other than the victim, so it’s an opportunity to tell your story in terms of, this is what I’m living, this is what I’m going through,” says Michael “Quess?” Moore, Documentary Co-Producer.



“Spoken word is a huge element and just seeing the community of Fort Scott come out and share their words, two have never done it before, it’s huge,” says Jason Foster, Documentary Director.



During February a panel exhibit celebrating black innovators and leaders will be on display at the Danny and Willa Ellis Family Fine Arts Center.