Gordon Parks Annual Celebration Cancelled for 2020

The following is a release from Fort Scott Community College:

Fort Scott, KS – To ensure the health and safety of our visitors, students, and community with these uncertain times of COVID-19, the Annual Gordon Parks Celebration has been cancelled for this year.

We have rescheduled the event for October 2021. This was a very hard decision to make as we were looking forward to this year’s celebration, but the health and safety of everyone is our top priority.

We are already making plans for next year’s celebration to be even better, so please save the dates of October 7 – 9, 2021.

We would like thank all of our donors and supporters for their support and patience during these challenging times. Please feel free to contact us with any questions, 620-223-2700 ext. 5850 or email gordonparkscenter@fortscott.