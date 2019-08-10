Gordmans in Fort Scott celebrates store expansion with food drive for local charity

by: Joie Bettenhausen

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Four state residents head to Fort Scott to honor a store expansion and a food drive.

Gordmans celebrated their store expanding with a food drive for The Keyhole.

Shoppers donated non-perishable items, while learning about the services the youth ministry offers.

Gordmans also presented a $500 check to help The Keyhole continue to provide meals and a safe place for children in the community.

Judy Hood, Youth Ministries of Bourbon County Secretary, says, “I mean a big corporation, a big name like Gordmans chose us and we’re just a little hole in the wall and we’re just trying to take care of our kids and our community.”

The Keyhole is always accepting non-perishable snack items such as fruit cups, granola bars, and bottled water.

They are located at 1002 Main Street in Fort Scott.

