Goodman Elementary kicks off school year in brand new building

“After the initial heartbreak and the initial sadness, it was an opportunity for this community, an opportunity for these kids,” explained Goodman Elementary Principal Samantha Hamilton. “They all deserve a wonderful facility like this to learn”

Hamilton and her staff welcomed students with open arms as they walked into the new Goodman Elementary School building.

After the April 2017 tornado destroyed their former school, students were eager to see what’s next.

“I think kids were expecting it to be the same place, just build the same thing all over again, and I’ve heard nothing but positivity” Hamilton continued. “Everyone was so happy to have it back in the community.”

The new school includes a courtyard in the center of the building for students to play on along with a cafeteria that has a stage for performances.

Goodman is also the first school in the district to include interactive touch screens in the classrooms

“We have so much room and it will allow space for our kids to explore,” said teacher Trudy Hay.

In the back of the trophy case, near the entry of the school, are the original red bricks from the old school building. Those bricks are mixed with the gray bricks used to make this building.

The trophy case represents a new beginning.

“Part of me misses it very much but the new school is beautiful,” Hay explained.

Goodman Elementary will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on August 19th from 6 to 8 pm.