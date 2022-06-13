JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Goodman man who broke into a business to steal catalytic converters has reached a plea deal. Destry Slaughter plead guilty today to being in posession of burglary tools. He received a four-year suspended sentence and five years probation.

Slaughter and Patrick Henry broke into Comer’s Wrecker service back in January 2021. Authorities say they cut the lock on the property gate, used a floor jack to lift a vehicle, and tried to cut off the catalytic converter with a reciprocating saw.

They were originally charged with trespassing, property damage, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Henry is still going through the court system.