HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a Good Samaritan was robbed and battered when she stopped to help a woman stuck on the side of the road Tuesday. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Kansas Highway 14, about eight miles south of Crupper’s Corner.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman flagged the Good Samaritan down. She said her car broke down and she needed a ride home. In addition, the woman acted sick and needed help getting to the Good Samaritan’s car. As the Good Samaritan was assisting, a man approached and pointed a gun at the back of her head.

The Good Samaritan was instructed to get back into her car, where the two suspects battered her and stole her purse and jewelry.

They then left the area in their vehicle, heading north on K-14. Their vehicle is described as a small, four-door, older model, light-colored passenger car.

The victim said other people drove by during the crime. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said those people could be witnesses.

The sheriff is asking anyone who saw a black SUV and a small passenger car stopped on the side of the road to contact investigators at 620-694-2735 or Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).