Golfing event raises money for Special Olympics Kansas

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Golfers tee off in support of Special Olympics in southeast Kansas.

More than 140 golfers, paired in 36 teams, played in the 2nd Annual Bourbon County Golf Scramble for Special Olympics Kansas.

Last year, the group raised about $10,000 and this year, they hope to raise even more.

Special guest Amy Bockerstette also came out Saturday to play Woodland Hills in Fort Scott.

She is recognized as the only person with Down syndrome in the nation to earn an athletic scholarship.

Steve Anthony, co-sponsor, says, “You know everybody sees bad stuff. We like to do stuff for good and what a better organization you can do for Special Olympics.”

Anthony adds the need to help special needs kids locally may be larger than one would expect.

So, they are thankful for all who came out to support the cause.