GIRARD, Ks. — The rain cleared up just in time for some charity work in Southeast Kansas.



The Girard Area Community Foundation’s second annual charity golf tournament teed off at Crawford Hills Golf Course this morning.



The event is meant to help offset the cost of operations for the foundation, and in turn provide more grants to local non-profits to help promote long term growth in the area.



According to foundation president Zach Adams, the tournament raised five thousand dollars its first year.



“Considering it was storming about two hours ago and there’s going to be standing water, we’re going to be playing with wet feet, it’s awesome to see all of our teams that signed up to come out and support the community,” says Adams.



Last year the Girard Area Community Foundation helped provide $60,000 in grants.



While the tournament may be over, the foundation is still accepting donations online.