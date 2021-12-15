Golfers take advantage of warm December weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — The calendar says it’s mid December, but it hasn’t felt like that this week and golfers are seizing the moment.

Four state residents have been getting out to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather by playing golf. Among them was Jeffery Hess, who played golf today with three of his friends at Schifferdecker golf course.

“Hey, anytime you can wear shorts and play golf in the middle of December, it’s a good day, drove the convertible today I’m taking advantage of it, it could be the last time this year,” said Hess.

When the weather outside finally gets frightful, golfers can still play the golf simulator inside the Schifferdecker Pro Shop.