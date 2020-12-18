Golden Lion — this Carl Junction senior is focused on a strong start in education for children

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — We’ve got a new winner for the Golden Lion Award – this time a high school senior who likes to focus her efforts on helping little ones get a good start on their education.

It’s a busy senior year for Kailan Peters at Carl Junction High School.

Kailan Peters, CJHS Student, said, “I’ve been on the dance team for the last four years – absolutely loved it.”

And when she’s not cheering teams to a win, she’s sharing her artistic talents in a new athletic campus mural.

“It just has a bunch of athletes on it – so a lot of them are students from last year. so there’s a football player and a dance team member and cheerleader and swimmer pretty much all of them are on there.”

She’s in the Art National Honors Society and FBLA – where she’s focusing on a very Christmas oriented project.

“So one of the things we’re doing right now, we’re involved in a stuffed animal drive – so everyone’s bringing in a stuffed animal and we’re just going to donate that to a couple of other places that are in need of stuffed animals.”

It’s a toy drive close to her heart, because she loves helping tiny learners.

“I love the little kids.”

Kailan is in the cadet teaching class which means she gets to help out in the Kindergarten.

“I’m also in advanced child development – so I go over to the preschool and help with the little ones and just get to hang out with them.”

Her Service Learning class means even more time with young students.

“One of my favorites things we did is reading buddies. We just get to read with little kids – help them enjoy reading. Because you know at that age it’s a little hard to.”

Carl Junction teacher Anita Kenkel says it’s no surprise Kailan is a Golden Lion award winner.

Anita Kenkel, CJ Teacher, said, “She’s made a big impact on campus, they really depend on her.”

Graduation is still a few months away, but Kailan already knows what’s next.

“I’m going to go to Missouri Southern to be a pre school teacher, so early childhood education and hopefully in a couple of years will be a preschool teacher,” said Peters.