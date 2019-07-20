Golden Harvest Days attendance suffers amid extreme weather conditions

by: Joie Bettenhausen

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Four state residents travel to Golden City for a 100-year-old tradition.

Golden City held the Golden Harvest Days this week with many activities for people to participate in.

Visitors enjoyed a parade, square dance, and bed race.

Residents even competed in a junk art auction, where five gallons of metal junk were used to make a masterpiece.

Compared to years past, attendance wasn’t as high due to severe weather this past spring.

Allen Rice, Golden Harvest Days Committee Chairman, says, “We’re down a little bit this year. We’ve got people still trying to bail hay, plant beans, things like that, and so that’s kept a few people. Obviously the heat’s got a little bit to do with it too, but we’ve had good crowds.”

At the end of Sunday, around 500 people stopped in Golden City for the celebration.

