Golden City man gives corn for a cause

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — One Golden City man is giving back to his community one corn cob at a time.

Dan Scott has grown sweet corn for the past five years on a two acre plot on his farm.

Instead of sending it out to be sold at the store, he gives it away to anyone who wants it.

He says the idea came to him when he realized he could provide Golden City residents with fresh food, right in their own backyard.

Dan Scott, a farmer, says, “We plant this crop every spring. We plant in three different stages and then we offer it to friends, family, community members, anyone who’s willing to come and pick themselves a batch of fresh sweet corn.”

Dan’s corn fields are located at the north end of Wyatt Avenue in Golden City.

He says anyone can come to get the corn and they can take as much as they need.