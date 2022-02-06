JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nonprofit is unveiling its newest transitional home.

Today God’s Resort held a dedication for Elaina’s House.

The home was named after a friend of the ministry who had down syndrome and passed away last June.

Elaina’s House will be a transitional home for an afghan refugee family of four that are coming to Joplin Thursday night.

God’s Resort bought the home last May and have renovated it from the ground up.

“I can’t imagine coming from the situation they came from where they literally come to us with a bag full of their belongings and they left it all behind. And so to come into a community of people that care about them and a home like this. I hope they haven’t felt more at home than they feel here,” said Jay St. Clair, God’s Resort Executive Director.

God’s Resort is dealing with supply chain issues and they are waiting on flooring before they can add the trim and appliances.

They will use a home across the street as a temporary residence until the flooring comes in.