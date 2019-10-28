Girl Scouts hold dog costume contest to benefit Southeast Kansas Humane Society

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One Girl Scout troop is ensuring our furry friends aren’t left out of all the fun this Halloween.

A local Girl Scout troop hosted the 2nd annual Dog Costume Contest at Gorilla Village in Pittsburg on Sunday.

Pet owners paid a $5 entry fee for their dogs to be in the contest.

All the funds raised go back to the SEK Humane Society.

The Girl Scout Cadets say the contest makes them feel good giving back to their community in a fun way.

Molli O’Ferrell, Girl Scout Cadet, says, “I feel good because you can help animals who don’t have homes, and they can [feel more comfortable where they are].”

Dogs in the contest were awarded for best costume, best in show, and cutest dog.