GIRARD, Kans. — The City of Girard is about to make its community more accessible. It’s received a $75,000 Pathways Grant from Kansas Blue Cross Blue Shield. The money will be used to help cover the design costs for a new sidewalk construction project. It will focus on increasing accessibility across the city for the disabled or economically disadvantaged — and could include walkways towards medical services, educational, and-or recreational facilities.

“We’ve been working on this for a while. Actually our old city clerk, Debbie Smith, kind of started the ball rolling like five years ago and we’ve done two pretty big sidewalk projects since then and this third one will be pretty well set as far as the connectivity piece,” said Johanna O’Brien, Girard City Administrator.

The sidewalk project will cover 29 blocks across the city.

Designs are expected to be completed by next summer.