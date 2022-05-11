GIRARD, Kans. — City officials in Girard are planning to make it a healthy summer.

A number of outdoor projects are in the works. This first is a new disc golf course located between the Crawford Hills Municipal Golf Course and the County Fairgrounds. Also, the city pool, which is set to open Memorial Day Weekend, is getting a new splash pad. And, city crews will soon begin work on resurfacing the tennis courts at the skatepark, which will then be used for pickleball.

“I’m glad to see, we want to give people some exercise, basically for health type purposes, get out and get exercise and everything and I believe we’ve shown a pretty good interest in it,” said Mickey Pyle, Mayor of Girard.

Close to $70,000 in grant money has helped pay for the projects.