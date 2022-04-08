GIRARD, Kans. — A southeast Kansas library is working to take a modern approach with it’s newest project.

Several new additions have been installed at the Girard Public Library. It includes an LED sign to display library activities and two solar powered benches and picnic tables — which are also wifi-enabled charging stations.

This was made possible by ARPA grant from the Institute of Library and Museum Services.

“More people that are doing work are doing it off laptops or devices and if you can charge while you’re working outside, we just thought it would be a more modern opportunity,” said Barbara Bailey, Girard Public Library Director.

The library hopes to finish the project with some landscaping. It’s expected to be completed by the summer.