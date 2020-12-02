Girard holds annual Festival of Trees

GIRARD, Ks. — A Kansas town is looking to keep its Christmas tradition alive.

The Girard Chamber of Commerce is setting up for its annual Festival of Trees, where community members create Christmas tree displays.

Typically people would be able to vote for their favorite tree during the city’s Christmas parade, however, that’s been canceled due to Covid-19. Now Girard is taking the voting online to keep the tradition alive.

“This year it’s more important than ever to have some of these traditions that we can do with social distancing and also people still being able to go out and look at things, to have that extra special feeling this time of year,” said Jessica Ripper, Girard Chamber of Commerce.

Voting is based on the Girard Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and will start Monday of next week.

The trees will be displayed at the Girard Square, inside the “Bumper to Bumper” store.