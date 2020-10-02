Girard Fall Festival commences amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many activities, but the Girard Fall Festival will not be one of them. Taking place October 1-3, the Girard Fall Festival has made some precautionary changes, but is still going on as planned.

Celebrate Girard! has organized several events to be held as part of the Festival, including Paint the Town, vendors, food trucks, kids games, and more. A full list of the scheduled events can be found on Celebrate Girard!’s website.

“I think that the town has been very appreciative in seeing how much we all pulled together with this pandemic this year with the fall festival coming together, and everybody in the entire town, really, pitching in, to make sure that this happened for normalcy,” said Nelle Lehman, Celebrate Girard! vice president. “It brings everybody together as a community to support each other, pulling their part.”

One of the events that the Celebrate Girard! committee said was a “blessing in disguise” was the high school football game that was rescheduled for during the Fall Festival. Shelby Cannon, Celebrate Girard! president, attested to this.

“I think that that has helped to bring more community togetherness because a lot of people are distant because of COVID, and since we’re offering this and it’s outside and people can social distance, they can come up and still watch the game,” Cannon said. “If they don’t have internet at home, they’re not going to be able to watch it if they can’t get into the game.”

The committee gave a “special thank you” to John Lehman and Craig Wilbert with Craw-Kan for getting the football game live-streamed for the whole town to watch. They said, “that saved fall festival. If not for that we would have canceled.” Additionally, several events had to be canceled in place of the game—such as the annual FFA dog show and kids cornhole tournament—since many of those involved in these events are also involved with the football game. The committee said that this “is the one time a year the entire community comes together.”

“I think that over the years the festival has grown so much and community support and pride has grown with it,” Lehman said.

This year’s Fall Festival theme is “Blame it all on my Roots,” which the committee said they chose for several reasons. One reason is that the Fall Festival is a “deep-rooted” tradition for Girard, dating back well past any of the members could recall.

“Well, I think we didn’t want to go with the traditional 2020 theme,” said Kim Kravitz, Celebrate Girard! secretary. “… With COVID and everything happening, it’s what can we do together or what can we do to come together as a community, and we figured kind of reminiscing on the past—how roots are stronger than a pandemic.”

Lehman agreed, expanding on the idea that nothing was going to stop them from holding the festival—not even a pandemic.

“I feel like we weren’t going to give up when everybody else is canceling, there wasn’t anything going to stop us, and I think that’s because we’re very stuck in our roots and traditions and we won’t let it stop us,” Lehman said.

The committee said they are thankful for all of their committee members on Celebrate Girard!, saying “how it truly is teamwork from every single person.” They said the festival would not have happened without their sponsors and support from the community.

“With the current pandemic and COVID, literally things are changing daily, so events that we are having could change in a minute, so make sure to watch our Facebook page and website because information could be changing by the minute,” Lehman said.