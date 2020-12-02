Girard book drive benefits senior citizens

GIRARD, Ks. — One Southeast Kansan is helping seniors cope during the pandemic. Valerie Weaver has been gathering books for the past month for elderly residents in Girard.

The drive focused on helping seniors who have been unable to leave their homes due to the pandemic. The $4500 raised for the cause helped create activity packets for 84 residents at Westridge, Medicalodge and the Girard Senior Center.

“The Senior Center has 20 individuals that come by from the community and get meals once a week, so they’re getting a packet of books for themselves worth about 35 to 45 dollars in books, plus about 500 dollars in donations to the Senior Center for once they come back together, they can play games together, and color and draw and those kind of things,” said Valerie Weaver, Independent Consultant.

The packets were distributed today in celebration of Giving Tuesday.