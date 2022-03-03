JOPLIN, Mo. — A cooperative effort between local organizations means more protection for seniors against the COVID-19 virus.

Four pallets of hand sanitzer are being split between the Region Ten Area Agency On Aging in Joplin and New Visions Group Home in Neosho. The pallets came from FEMA.

The two nonprofits split the cost of renting a truck to pick up the pallets in Springfield. New Visions tooks theirs to Neosho — but the Area Agency On Aging didn’t have a place to store theirs.

Until they contacted Joplin Habitat for Humanity.

“So I immediately got with my director, Scott Clayton, and said ‘Hey, can we store that in our back warehouse for Jennifer? Absolutely, we would love to do that so and it can stay here as long as it needs to.’ Hopefully some more organizations will step forward and want to take some of it, but if not, we can store it here indefinitely,” said Barbie Huff, Dir. Family Services, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity.

Shotwell went back to Habitat today and loaded one pallet worth of sanitizer in one of her food trucks. Those bottles will be placed at each table at senior centers — bottles will also be sent home to seniors who receive Meals-On-Wheels.

It will be up to Habitat to figure out what to do with the remaining supply.