DIAMOND, Mo. — Some area homeschool students got the chance to learn more about the life of a local — and national icon, today.

The George Washington Carver National Monument, put on the “Plant Doctor Program” for homeschool students ages 5-12. Participants were able to pick and press flowers of their choice, and take a closer look at nature like Carver viewed it. The opportunity provided another lens for young students, giving hands on learning about local history.

“It’s one thing certainly to read about it and, but it’s certailnly another when you get the chance to kind of explore it on your own,” said Ryan O’Connell, Park Guide.

George Washington Carver had many nicknames, “The Plant Doctor” originates from his neighbors, who noticed his love and curiosity for plants.