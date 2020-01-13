George Washington Carver National Monument showcases Carver’s chemurgy efforts

DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver’s legacy of finding the industrial value of plant-based waste products is brought to life.

The National Monument is showcasing his efforts in chemurgy and the role it plays in today’s society.

Carver’s form of chemurgy used crops like corn and wheat in an alternative way, so they can be used to create products.

They were designed to be environmentally friendly.

During this time, the founder of Ford Motor Company even built a car entirely made out of soy products.

It was specially crafted to bio degrade instead of wasting away.

The chemurgy movement rose in the 1930’s, but the focus was shifted during World War II and Carver’s death.

Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide, says, “[Chemurgy] is kind of coming back in a different manner. Today, we have corn that’s been turned into ethanol, into gas. We also have different products that are made out of plant based products so its like a different form today.”

George Washington Carver National Monument prides itself on educating future generations as more and more landfills fill up and the environment is altered.

The chemurgy movement creates an opportunity to spark social change while serving as a profitable way for people to make money.