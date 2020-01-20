George Washington Carver National Monument pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

DIAMOND, Mo. — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a special film is shown to highlight his legacy.

George Washington Carver National Monument showed several viewings of the film “We Shall Overcome.”

It pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., highlighting his speeches throughout his life.

The film also depicts the official passing of the Equal Rights Act, as well as his philosophy about non-violence peaceful protesting.

Valerie Baldwin, park guide, says, “It’s a part of the African American story, but George Washington Carver lived through a lot of what Dr. Martin Luther King protested against. Even though George Washington Carver never lived to see the final success, he lived through it.”

There will be another showing of the “We Shall Overcome” film on Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It will be at 1 P.M. at the George Washington Carver National Monument.