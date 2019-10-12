George Washington Carver National Monument hosts Hispanic Heritage Day

DIAMOND, Mo. — Four state residents head to Diamond to celebrate hispanic culture.

George Washington Carver National Monument held the annual Hispanic Heritage Day.

Visitors enjoyed food demonstrations, live entertainment, and they learned how to make sugar skulls, worry dolls, and paper marigolds.

While making sugar skulls, guests learned about the Day of the Dead and how that celebration signifies the remembrance of a loved one who has passed.

Natalie Mast, volunteer, says, “Instead of being something to be fearful of, it becomes a thing of beauty which is what the makeup is all about. So, it turns something like the skull that represents death, and turns it from something frightening, morbid, scary or sad, into a thing of beauty.”

Last year, Hispanic Heritage Day brought 300 people out to the national monument.