George Washington Carver National Monument hosts Bark Ranger event

DIAMOND, Mo. — Furry friends and their owners were invited to a national park Saturday morning to enjoy the great outdoors.

The George Washington Carver National Monument hosted their ‘Bark Ranger’ program Saturday morning.

Participants walked one mile with their dogs on the park grounds with Dr. Rowe of the Animal Clinic of Diamond.

The national park hosts an interactive event a couple times a year, and says it’s a great way to bring a different audience to the park.

Sarah Martin, Park Guide, says, “We talk about the leave no trace aspect of national parks. We want to ensure that the Bark Rangers follow the Bark Rules which is to bag their waste, always be on a leash, respect wildlife, and of course know where to go.”

At the end of the walk, dogs and their owners took the Bark Ranger pledge.

That earned them either a new dog tag or a bandana.