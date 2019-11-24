George Washington Carver National Monument hosts a program for everyone to enjoy

DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument hosted their Wonders Of The Night Sky Program Saturday evening.

A story teller from Cherokee Nation served as a guest speaker using creative activities to keep everyone engaged.

They learned about celestial navigation, and the effects of light pollution.

After a presentation, they also went outside to view the stars in the sky through a telescope.

This includes viewing Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Valerie Baldwin, park ranger, says, “Part of the National Park Services, we are responsible for protecting all resources, and the night sky is a resource that is gradually disappearing little by little.”

Baldwin adds there will be several other Night In The Sky Programs held in 2020.