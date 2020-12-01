George Washington Carver Monument to host holiday experience

State parks have gotten creative this holiday season.

The George Washington Carver National Monument will host an online holiday experience for the entire month of December.

The celebration will replace the open house the visitor center typically hosts around this time of year.

Since the center closed back in March, rangers wanted to find a way to celebrate even if no one could meet in person.

“We kind of still held out, we thought the visitor center may open to host our open house, since we decided that we didn’t, our team got together and so we got together about some different posts we wanted to put online to still kind of talk about George Washington Carver and the holidays,” said Curtis Gregory, park ranger.

The experience will focus on the stories of Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and the historical significance of the New Years.

The event will start Tuesday, December 1 on the monument’s Facebook and Twitter pages.