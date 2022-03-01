DIAMOND, Mo. — The deadline for an area art and essay competition has been extended.

The original deadline for this year’s George Washington Carver Art and Essay contest was February 25th.

But that date has been pushed back to March 5th.

The event is open to any area third or fourth grade student.

Park Guide Valerie Baldwin says Mother Nature is to blame.

“We’ve had requests and due to the weather, for the last couple of weeks has messed with a lot of the schools, and even our operations, it’s kind of been weather related,” said Baldwin.

The competition is open to students in public, private, and home school settings.

Area teachers can access an information packet about the contest online by following this link.