KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The King of Country is grabbing his boots and cowboy hat to return to the concert stage.

George Strait announced he would return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, July 30. While Strait has played in Kansas City more recently, it will be the first time he’s been at Arrowhead since 2001.

Special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open the concert for Strait.

Jackson County taxpayers will have the first chance to buy tickets through Ticketmaster or through Ticketmaster’s mobile app. The online presale opens Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 a.m. Anyone buying tickets during that time must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Chiefs Season Ticket Holders also have a presale opportunity beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21. Information on how to purchase tickets will be emailed directly to Season Ticket Members.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit.

Strait is also playing in Little Rock, Houston, Lincoln, and Austin this spring.